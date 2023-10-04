When Calls the Heart season 10 video: Nathan, Elizabeth, & goals

There are a lot of big things to wonder about moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 on Hallmark Channel. Here is a big one for the time being — what does Elizabeth want out of her future? Also, does it have anything at all to do with Nathan?

We do think that the past two episodes have sent a lot of mixed messages on Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry’s characters, but we think the idea of a rekindling romance is somewhat of a red herring. We tend to think that instead, this is all Elizabeth re-facing her grief recently with Jack, while at the same time also struggling under the weight of big changes. Take the idea of having to leave Hope Valley in the event Lucas becomes Governor.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a short preview featuring Nathan as he implores her to think a lot about what she really wants. Does she want to spend the rest of her life as a teacher in this town, where she is making a great impact? That has always been her goal, but it may be changing. Elizabeth indicates that she does not think that she has all that much of a choice in the matter and, at least on a certain level, we can understand why she feels that way — she obviously loves Lucas and what is happening here is bigger than the two of them.

We do tend to think that personally, there is going to be another way to save the town’s water supply that will not require Lucas to win the election. Or, there will be some other loophole where he will only have to be situated there a certain amount of time.

Nathan is very-much important in Elizabeth’s life, but whether there is anything beyond friendship at this point remains to be seen. With that being said, we understand fully why people may be wondering at this point.

