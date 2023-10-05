Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: Is Juliet Higgins pregnant?

Entering tonight’s Magnum PI season 5 episode 11, there was a big question everyone wanted to know thanks to the teasers: Is Higgins pregnant? She indicated that she was “late” to Magnum, but there was never any clarity on what that meant.

Heck, for most of the season 2 premiere, there was not any further clarity on that, either. Higgins wanted to get a blood test since she knew over-the-counter ones could be unreliable, and this allowed her and Magnum time to really think about the future. They both realized that on some levels, a sudden pregnancy would come with its fair share of challenges. However, over the hour there was a big part of Magnum that came to be excited about the idea. That’s why there was some disappointment when he learned that they were not expecting at the end of the hour.

So while this means that there is no “Miggy” baby on the show right now, there is always a chance for something more to happen here down the road. Why would you rule something like this out if we get a season 6 revival, or something even beyond that?

For the time being, the most important takeaway from this story is actually rather simple: It allowed Magnum and Higgins each to see how committed to each other they really are. We don’t think that this is some jaw-dropper, since they’ve shown one another already that their feelings are both real and pretty darn deep. Yet, there was still something really meaningful that came from him saying “I love you” to her, and then her saying it back.

If you are rooting for Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters, you had to love the end of this episode. Who knows? This could be a valuable moment on the way to many more major milestones coming down the road.

