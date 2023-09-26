Magnum PI season 5 episode 12: Magnum, Higgins’ personal case

We know that Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 is coming to NBC on October 4 but for the sake of this story, we are looking at episode 12 airing a week later. You may have heard already that this is an installment titled “Three Bridges,” and isn’t it nice to learn something more about it now?

Today, the folks at the network released the first synopsis for this episode, which shows just how personal it will be for multiple people within the Ohana:

Magnum and Higgins try to help Zhao, a close friend of Kumu, recover her life savings that were all lost to a scammer; TC becomes increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress in his recovery and pushes everyone away.

Now, it should not come as some big-time shock that NBC isn’t sharing anything on Higgins’ possible pregnancy in this, given that whatever happens here will probably be a focal point of what you get over the course of episode 11. They don’t want to give that away! To see them helping Kumu’s friend is a perfect story for them, since it affirms their personal connection to each other and of course, how much they value Kumu and everything she does. We’re always going to be all for learning as much about our favorite characters as possible.

As for TC, can someone give him the biggest hug possible? Truthfully, we more than understand how frustrated he must feel, and so many of us want nothing more than for him to feel better at the end of the day. The problem here is just that everyone recovers at their own pace and all you can really do is go through the process. Also, an emotional recovery is as important as a physical one. We know that there are countless people who will most likely have his back, and we hope that he can lean on some of them.

For all Magnum PI viewers, our advice is simple: Grab a hankie in case things get emotional, and also watch live or on Peacock after the fact! The more viewers season 5 gets the rest of the way, the more possible it is that we see a reversal of that decision to end the show.

Related – Have you seen the extended Magnum PI season 5 premiere trailer yet?

What are you most excited to see at present when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 episode 12?

Sound off now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







