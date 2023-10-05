Magnum PI season 5: Who is Piper? The Rick connection

We know there are a multitude of things to discuss when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 on NBC. Why not discuss Piper here?

What we know about this character (played by Chelsea Gilligan) right now is fairly simple. She works at the docks and within this episode, we saw her get closer to Rick. She had visited La Mariana before and had a terrible experience, but that was before he took over the place. Eventually, she came by, complimented the place, and it seems like the two may have some sort of future. Rick admitted that his current romantic life is at this point quite complicated, not that this is any sort of surprise for those out there who watched the first half of the season.

Of course, a big part of a show like this is always allowing speculation to run rampant, and we’re sure there will be theories out there that Piper may be up to no good — especially with what we saw Rick, Magnum, and the rest of the team face off against in the first part of the season. For the time being, though, we’ll just take her for what we’re seeing: A confident woman who is interested in Rick, and sees him as someone who she can have playful conversations with. There could be a deeper connection here that plays out.

At the moment, we’ll just have to wait and see where things go, but knowing what we do about Magnum PI and love interests, we tend to think we’ll be seeing Piper at least one more time (if not more) over the course of the remainder of the season. Speaking of love interests, the same goes for Mahina, who has grown closer to TC.

