The Morning Show season 3 episode 5: Bradley, Cory’s secret is…

For most of The Morning Show season 3 so far, we have wondered the truth behind what happened with Cory and Bradley in the time jump. So what was it … and how bad are we talking?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this was not even remotely the direction we thought the show was going to go with these characters. As it turns out, there was a particularly significant reason why Bradley and Cory were so desperate to keep their past daring — and it had a lot to do with a decision that Reese Witherspoon made on January 6.

To be specific, we are talking here about Bradley’s brother being on the scene — he said he didn’t want to hurt anyone, but he was there. He appealed to her emotionally and argued that he was going to be a father and as a result of that, she ended up deleting the footage that she had … which turned out to be pivotal for the FBI. Bradley’s decision to protect Hal led to her causing a huge problem at work, and she was put in a situation where owed Cory severely. He was furious and yet, he decided to give the FBI and excuse and told her that they would never talk about it again.

Then, the UBA hack happened. While it seems like it was not exposed during that, we do still have to wonder the question now as to whether or not this is truly the end of it being a part of the story or not. Is this still something that could come back down the road? Well, it’s no coincidence that it was the most important part of the end of the episode and beyond just that, Bradley is now running the Evening News.

There is still a lot of time left on The Morning Show this season, and that means plenty of room for things to be unpredictable.

