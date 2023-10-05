Only Murders in the Building season 4: A motive to kill Charles?

As we get ourselves prepared for Only Murders in the Building season 4, one of the biggest questions has to be about Charles. How can it not be? Was he really set to be killed in the final minutes of season 3?

Here is what we know right now: His stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki has been murdered, and it happened via gunshot within his apartment at the Arconia. From a distance they would be indistinguishable and while Charles was likely the target, can you really rule anything out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner John Hoffman was at least kind enough to take on the big question of why someone would want to kill Charles, given that on the surface, he doesn’t seem like the sort who would drive people to that level:

There’s a lot of exploring to do down that road. If anything, it’s very helpful for our show, because a 10-episode mystery is a lot, you have to sort of really meter it out. So, the more personal you can make the victim to one of our trio, or the murderer to one of our trio, the better. The tying of Ben Glenroy to the show; the tying in of Bunny to our three, who had all had conflict with her and made it look like they were all sort of responsible; Tim Kono in season one for Mabel, having that close tie. It felt like a perfect opportunity to let Charles have this connection and explore more of that connection. It’s one of the great characters. We’ve loved writing Sazz so much, and that’s the beauty of the show is, you get a lot more time with the victims. They’re not gone when some ill fate happens to them. And that’s, I think, also why Jane said she was excited because it’s a good opportunity to go deeper with Sazz and find out what the whole big life and everything else was with her and the world of stunt doubling.

One thing that has been exciting to us is that within all of the post-season press for the show, we’ve yet to hear Hoffman mention that this is going to be the final season of the show. Everyone seems to enjoy being a part of this world and so long as that remains the case, we’re thrilled to see things continue. Also, isn’t it great to have a lot to think about and ponder over right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on whether we could see Scott Bakula moving into the new season

What do you want to think Charles’ story is going to be on Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







