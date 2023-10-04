Ahsoka season 1 finale: Was there a post-credits scene?

Following the events of the Ahsoka season 1 finale, we would not have blamed anyone out there who wanted to see a post-credits scene.

As for whether or not we actually got it, though, let’s just say that was a totally different story. Apparently, Dave Filoni and the rest of the team behind the scenes here thought there was enough finality elsewhere that they didn’t see a need to add anything further to it. By virtue of that, we didn’t end up getting a chance to see anything beyond the Anakin Skywalker appearance at the end — which a lot of people may have felt to be a satisfying enough conclusion.

Now, we should also note that such a sequence is never guaranteed on any of these shows, and of course the same thing can be said for Marvel. They tend to just pop up whenever they are appropriate, and the producers have something more to say that does not fit within the confines of the actual show. That is something that was not an immediate issue here clearly — or something for us to worry about as a viewer.

The real thing that we’re super-curious about at the moment is actually pretty simple: What we are going to see the greater Star Wars world do for Rosario Dawson’s character. It does feel like there are a ton of different possibilities for her, and there was chatter about a team-up movie with The Mandalorian and the rest of the Disney+ universe. Yet, some of that could still be in the early stages, especially given that a lot of stuff has changed over the past year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

