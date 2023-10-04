Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 spoilers: TC’s recovery

As we prepare ourselves to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 on NBC next week, what can you expect from start to finish? Well, “Three Bridges” is inevitably going to pick up on some of what you saw in the first episode, but also take things up a notch in whatever way that it really can. There are still a good many episodes to go this season, and we just hope that we’re not at the end of the road for the series as of yet. (Keep rallying to save the show if you want to see it revived somewhere for more!)

Below, you can check out the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 synopsis with a few more details all about what’s ahead — just in case you are curious about the story:

10/11/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Magnum and Higgins try to help Zhao, a close friend of Kumu, recover her life savings that was all lost to a scammer. TC becomes increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress in his recovery and pushes everyone away.

The #1 thing that TC has to realize here is, of course, unfortunately one of the hardest things: A legitimate recovery takes a long period of time, and it also could take many different forms. It feels like a bad idea to sit back and assume that he will be able to walk or live in the way that he used to. Instead, the best thing that he can really choose to do at this point is take one day at a time. Whatever happens down the road just happens; he can just continue with his recovery.

In the end, the most important thing at the moment is that TC continues to have the support of his Ohana. If that is there, we are confident that he could get through anything.

