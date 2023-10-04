Quantum Leap season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Ben & a bank

Are you ready to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 2 following what we got over the course of the premiere? There is a lot to prepare for! We know that tonight’s episode worked to set the tone for what lies ahead, and that includes a lot of time-travel and of course, also a lot of adventure.

Is Ben really going to be able to find his way home? Well, we know already that this is what we’re going to be most likely discussing for a lot of the show … and you probably know that already if you had a chance to see the original show with Scott Bakula. The story moving forward carries with it the title of “Ben & Teller,” and that of course suggests that there’s either going to be a bank heist or a little bit of magic.

Below, you can check out the full Quantum Leap season 2 episode 2 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

10/11/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ben takes on the role of a bank teller in the wrong place at the wrong time during a dangerous armed robbery. Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn come to terms with a shocking discovery. The team adds a new member. TV-PG

Given that there is a bank robbery at the center of the story, we do feel with a certain element of confidence that this is what the title is referring to. We are still in somewhat of an introductory mode to what season 2 is going to look like, but we also don’t exactly think that the show is going to drift that far from anything that we’ve seen so far. This series has the dedicated audience that it does for a reason, and it has built them up over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Quantum Leap, including a few more details on what the future holds

What do you most want to see moving into Quantum Leap season 2 episode 2 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







