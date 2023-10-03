Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is Felicia checking out?

Are a couple of days away from the latest Big Brother 25 episode arriving on CBS — but is Felicia already tired of the whole ordeal?

Just as you would imagine, there has been a lot of drama over the past 24-plus hours, stemming from the confrontation at the Veto Ceremony where she threw Cory under the bus. Then, she had a big argument with America. Since that time she’s been blunt with a few different players and thought about campaigning … but what has she really done today?

Well, Felicia did give Cory an apology-of-sorts for what happened yesterday, but things didn’t really go anywhere after that. Cory knows that she lobbied for him to be a backdoor and really, he has no reason to keep her around. He thought about it overnight but for now, that appears to be it. Then, with a lot of the younger houseguests together today with some booze in honor of Bowie Jane’s birthday (that’s a completely different story), she said “peace” to everyone and started to chill alone.

As of right now, it appears that she is in the acceptance phase of the whole ordeal and doesn’t seem to be that excited or interested in campaigning. If this is the end for her, she did make it pretty far for the oldest player on the season, but she also made a number of mistakes. Take, getting out Hisam over Cameron when he was loyal to her and the rest of the Professors. Heck, even Reilly could have been pulled in by Cirie. She wasn’t privy to the Cirie – Jared secret, but she just fell into a bad spot over time and for Cam, he’s trusting his allies to keep him safe after not making the move on Cory.

Is there anything that Felicia could do in Big Brother 25 to save herself?

