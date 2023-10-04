Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC after a long hiatus? It is fair to wonder that given where we are in the fall. Also, there are going to be some episodes airing the next few weeks.

However, that doesn’t mean that these episodes are new. Even though the WGA is now over, it is going to take some time for new scripts to be written for all three One Chicago shows. With that in mind, there are no new episodes tonight and the plan seems to be making us wait until January or February (at the earliest) to see the series back with new stories. We’re hoping to have a lot more to say on what lies ahead here over time, especially when you consider the huge cliffhangers that we were left with at the end of last season. There is still so much to be excited about!

So what more can we say about the repeat on the air tonight? Well, for those unaware, you are going to see the Chicago Fire installment titled “A Guy I Used to Know” starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. If you want a few more details all about that now, all you have to do is check out the synopsis:

Firehouse 51 prepares for their semi-annual firehouse inspection. Brett fights to save her paramedicine program. Commander Martin Pearce asks Severide for a favor.

We do recognize that in some ways, it can be tricky to watch these installments out of context with anything else. Yet, in general there’s a certain nostalgia that comes with One Chicago and some of these characters. Consider that a byproduct of the fact that we’ve had them on the air for so many years and with such big episode orders a lot of the time, the casts feel like family.

Related – Be sure to see more information now on Chicago Fire and whatever the future could hold for its cast and crew

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire when they arrive on NBC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! We will have other updates coming soon that we 100% do not want you to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







