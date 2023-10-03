The Voice video: Laura Williams auditions to ‘Fingers Crossed’

There is a new episode of The Voice coming to NBC in just a matter of hours, so why not hear from Laura Williams now? The 20-year old singer from Pennsylvania is looking to make a big splash during the blind auditions, and we feel pretty confident in saying that she did that with a massive four-chair turn here!

So what more can we say? Well, let’s just go into the audition itself…

If you head over to the link here, you can hear Williams do an audition set to Lauren Spencer Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” one where she impresses the coaches super-fast on the way to all of them turning around in a short period of time.

The first thing that stands out about her vocally is that range, as she’s really able to hit some of the lower notes in a way that we’ve rarely seen from a lot of other singers so far this season. She also has a lot of vocal power in here, and we certainly know that this is the sort of thing that is going to enable her to do a LOT of different songs. She feels like a consummate performer who has no real issue being on stage, and she also has a pretty unique look and style! On a show like this, all of this is important.

As for who she’s going to pick…

It feels, on the surface, pretty obvious that it’s going to be Niall Horan. She is a big One Direction fan and saw them in concert many years ago, and we tend to think that when this is the case, it’s pretty easy to project where things are going. Niall also had some really good feedback to her performance, so he showed there’d a musical angle here, as well.

Related – See more news on The Voice, including a performance from a Listen to Your Heart contestant!

What do you think about Laura Williams and her audition on The Voice?

Who would you pick if you were in her shoes? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







