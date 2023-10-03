The Bachelor: Filming begins with Joey Graziadei, cast!

Just in case you weren’t excited enough to see The Bachelor begin with Joey Graziadei, we have some big news now!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a first-look photo of Joey back at the mansion alongside host Jesse Palmer. We anticipate production to last for several weeks and be done right around Thanksgiving — at least based on some of what we’ve seen in the past.

Are things going to move quickly during the season? You better believe it! After all, we are talking about a show that crams a lot in to a short period of time. We know it’s strange to see people fall in love so deep after weeks, but The Bachelor cultivates this environment where you have almost nothing to do but think about the person you are with and/or wonder what the long-term future could be for the two of you. It’s hard to replicate that in the outside world when you have jobs and a lot of stuff thrown in there.

There is no premiere date yet for Joey’s season, but we do think that we’re going to be seeing it back at some point when we get around to mid-to-late January. This is something that we’ve seen ABC for the franchise for so many years, so why in the world do we think that they would want to change that tonight? We wouldn’t.

Is Joey going to be a good lead?

For now, we’re pretty confident. He was probably one of the most obvious picks producers have had in years, and we do tend to think that this is going to help them a good bit when it comes to crafting a great season.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

