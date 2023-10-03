Dancing with the Stars 32: Where is Artem Chigvintsev tonight?

If you are looking for Artem Chigvintsev on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars season 32 episode, we have news on here he is. Unfortunately, we don’t think that it is news that everyone will be altogether happy to hear.

In a post on Instagram, the longtime pro dancer confirmed that due to a positive virus test, he will be missing the latest episode alongside Charity Lawson. The recent Bachelorette is going to be dancing with Ezra Sosa tonight, and hopefully, they will still be able to power through and deliver some good scores:

[Sad to] announce but here it comes … I will not be performing with @charitylawson tonight on @dancingwiththestars due to [becoming sick]

But [as for] good news @charitylawson is still dancing tonight with amazing @ezra.sosa they had a tough week Ezra stepped in like a champ and they have been working really hard this last couple of days so please give them all the love and support you can

Artem is far from the first pro to miss an episode of Dancing with the Stars ever since the start of the global health crisis, and we also have a hard time thinking that he is going to be the last. We at least hope that he continues to feel well as he goes through the rest of the process of recovery, and that he will be back in the ballroom next week. After all, it’s hard to imagine that Charity is going to be going anywhere — we know that Bachelor Nation is one of the best voting blocks out there, and we have seen a number of examples over time of contestants going pretty far over the course of the competition. We have a pretty hard time thinking that things are going to be any different this time around. Why would they be?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dancing with the Stars right now, including some spoilers on tonight’s routines

Do you think that Charity will be able to advance on Dancing with the Stars tonight without Artem?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







