We knew entering the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale that there was going to be a cliffhanger — is Sazz dead? That seems to be it…

After all, in the closing minutes of the episode, a gunshot went off in Charles’ apartment and from there, Charles’ longtime stunt double was shot! The gunfire seemingly came from outside, as we saw a bullet hole in the window. She was bleeding out in the final moments and unless someone gets to her fast, she’s a goner.

Now, here is where things do get a tad bit more interesting — we don’t tend to think that Sazz was the intended victim. How would someone know that this was her, and not Charles, from far away? She, as per usual, dressed pretty similarly to him. This sets the stage for a really interesting mystery moving forward where the intended victim is actually still alive, and this could allow a far deeper exploration into Charles’ past than ever before.

Now, technically the show has not been renewed for a season 4 but based on this ending, it almost has to be. Now (and quite regrettably), it wouldn’t come as a huge shock if this turns out to be the final one. This would be a big case to end the show on, and you can argue that at this point, Oliver has much of what he’s always wanted. Mabel, meanwhile, is going to work to figure out what she wants. As for Charles himself, this is one last big mystery that needs to be pieced together — and it could be the key to his closure.

In the end, it is pretty darn happy to be stoked by what we’ve seen so far. What an ending to this season!

