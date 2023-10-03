American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3: What is Talia’s role?

We know that we’re going to be seeing American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3 in a little more than 24 hours; why not talk Talia?

We know that there are a lot of supporting characters within this world who are significant, but this is one that especially intrigues us for a few clear reasons. For starters, she was close friends with Dex’s late wife Adeline. Also, most of her attempts to extend an olive branch to Anna come across as cold. She’s invited the character out with open arms and yet, is she actually trying to sabotage her pregnancy?

As we prepare for episode 3, we would say to keep your eyes peeled to see whether or not this character is off somewhere, secretly pulling a few different strings. After all, there are a handful of important things to consider here! You’ve got the rather-simple fact that Talia is unbelievably wealthy, so she would probably be able to afford the wide array of different things that are being done to Emma Roberts’ character. Could she have staged whatever happened with Ivy — or, is she behind administering drugs to her without her even knowing? Could she have paid off Dr. Hill?

One thing that we can say here is that because Talia did know Adeline, it is fair to wonder if whatever is happening here at the moment is actually tied to something from the past. You could argue that this is all about Talia have an axe to grind against Anna — but what if it’s actually against Dex? It is easy to imagine that he is in on it based on what we’ve seen so far, but maybe that is almost too obvious and another twist is going to be coming up here.

