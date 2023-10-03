Euphoria season 3 filming: Is it a huge priority now for HBO?

For everyone out there who is stoked to see Euphoria season 3 on HBO, know that the network seems to be emphasizing it more than ever now.

So what is going on behind the scenes at present? Well, that’s not really all that complicated to break down right now. The Zendaya series is hoping to begin production at some point once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, even if there are a lot of complicated variables at the center of it. The cast is still mourning the loss of their beloved co-star Angus Cloud and in terms of logistics, you also have to find a way to work around the schedules for the aforementioned actress plus Sydney Sweeney and others. Doing this is far from an easy thing to do.

All we can say for now is this: The WGA strike is over and with that, HBO is going to be looking to prepare and polish up their plans for 2024 productions. According to Variety, Euphoria is one of the shows that they are prioritizing. Why is that? Well, this is one of their most popular series and beyond that, we do believe that the show is going to be coming back at some point in 2025. We’ve been waiting a long time for more updates here, and we think they know that it’s important to get the ball rolling at this point. Don’t they really need to figure that out?

One other reason to prioritize Euphoria season 3 is simply due to creator Sam Levinson himself. Following the critical and commercial disappointment that was The Idol a little bit earlier this year, we tend to think it is all the more important that you get the ball rolling on more of this other show as soon as possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Euphoria, including some other updates on the future

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







