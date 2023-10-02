Survivor 45 episode 2 sneak peek: Bruce lets loose!

CBS has released some new sneak previews leading into Survivor 45 episode 2 on Wednesday night — so what can we say now?

Well, we’re going to through these tribe by tribe, but first things first, why not applaud Jeff Probst and producers for bringing back Bruce? Not only was what happened to him totally awful in season 44, but it turns out there’s a mountain of entertainment gold here that we didn’t even know about previously. The guy is SO much fun to watch!

(Before moving forward, you can watch all of these sneak previews over at the official YouTube account for the show.)

Belo – Bruce, as it turns out, is really going to lean into this idea of being the fun uncle-of-sorts for the tribe. Sure, he wants them to get things done, but he’s also dancing, telling jokes, and really creating good vibes at camp. He’s great at making fire, and it seems like he’s got a possible ally already in Jake.

Lulu – We already know that the yellow tribe is a total trainwreck, so we’re adding to this now by Emily frantically searching for an idol, realizing that she is in big trouble. Can everyone else find it first? Well, it looks like we’re going to have a manhunt! The funniest thing here is that even if Emily finds it, she is still going to have to do something extra to make the idol actually work within the game. Take, for example, the code on the tribe flag.

Reba – This is hilarious. The other sneak peeks for this episode are about actual things going on within the game to some extent — Bruce building allies is important! Here, we learn that Dee has a really long toe. That’s probably a good sign for the future of this tribe, right?

