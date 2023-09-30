Survivor 45 episode 2 preview: Who is in the best spot?

As we get prepared to see Survivor 45 episode 2 on CBS, why not go ahead and discuss frontrunners for a moment?

In a way, it feels almost silly to even sit here and get too much into favorites after just one episode, especially since so much of the first episode was spent on the utterly dysfunctional Lulu tribe. There are five people left there after Hannah’s quit, but given Emily’s penchant for chaos, we can’t sit here and say that anyone is going to be a locked-in favorite to go far.

Just on the basis of advantages alone, we’d give most of the applause right now to Austin over on the Reba tribe. While his immunity idol may not be active yet, something tells us that he’s going to be able to secretly decipher that tribe-flag message before his tribe has to head to Tribal. Remember that so far, his tribe has looked rock-solid. Sifu is the one getting scrutinized for looking for idols and trying to be Tony, so he will bear the brunt of attention.

So is there anyone else to look out for? Well, Katurah, Kellie, and Kendra have already formed some sort of bond over on the blue Belo tribe, as they’ve found a lot of common ground and could easily work together. They only need one of the guys to join them and if they can figure that out, they will at least be able to control anything until the tribe swap. (We just hope that they continue to keep Bruce around, since we’re already convinced that he is really entertaining and we missed out having him be a major part of last season.)

