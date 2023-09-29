Survivor 45 episode 2 spoilers: The next big decision

As we get ourselves prepared for Survivor 45 episode 2 over on CBS next week, can you be shocked at all that more twists are coming? You shouldn’t be and, honestly, there are players that need them. We are convinced that at least a good chunk of the Lulu tribe needs to get away from there as soon as humanly possible. After all, the yellow tribe was a total disaster for the first episode and with Emily still there and Brandon struggling physically, will anything change?

Well, sometimes things are just about one advantage — or, to be more specific, catching a break during a challenge. There are opportunities ahead where things could swerve in a different direction.

Want to know a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Survivor 45 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Brought a Bazooka to a Tea Party” – One person from each tribe must hop on a boat, where they will make a big decision that could impact their game. Then, tribes must find the key to victory in the immunity challenge to unlock the fishing gear reward, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 4 , (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Who is in the best spot right now?

We almost want to say Austin on the Reba tribe for one simple reason, mostly due to the fact that he has the potential for getting an idol. Sure, he has to decipher that tribe flag, but if he can time things right, he has an advantage no one else has! Also, his tribe seems solid and Sifu may be a target over some of what he did looking for an advantage in the premiere.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 45 episode 2?

