House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Summer 2024 plan?

Is there still a good chance that House of the Dragon season 2 premiere in the summer of 2024? We know that this was the original plan. However, at the same time we are well-aware of the fact that plans do often change! If you love the world of television, you are probably more aware of that than just about anyone.

With this being said, there is actually more reason for optimism on the Game of Thrones prequel’s future than any other shows moving forward.

According to a report right now coming in from Variety, the folks over at HBO are still targeting a summer 2024 launch following the WGA strike coming to a close. The reason why this works for House of the Dragon is ultimately rather simple — its scripts were written for the new season prior to production and with it shooting overseas with a primarily British cast, it was not beholden to some of the same rules that we saw during the SAG-AFTRA strike. It wrapped up filming not too long ago and because of that, we are in a spot now where the post-production can move forward in a way similar to what was originally planned.

So as we do go forward through the rest of the waiting game, let’s just go ahead and remind you that the network is also looking towards a season 3 renewal, and they have been prepared to order that for a rather long time. If we are lucky, the series will start filming the next batch of episodes at some point next year, potentially before season 2 even premieres. Isn’t it smart to get ahead of things to a certain extent?

