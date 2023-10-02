is Futurama new this week on Hulu with season 11?

Is Futurama new this week on Hulu, and are we going to be getting a chance to dive further into the future of season 11?

We know that it was a long wait to even get this animated world back on the air, as longtime fans had to wait for a very long time for the series to navigate to its new home. While there, we did get a chance to see a number of different, super-unique stories. The world of Futurama feels current, funny, and also still nostalgic in the same exact way that you’ve seen over the years.

Unfortunately, this is where we do still have to share some of the bad news: You are going to be waiting for a while still to see the series back. The first ten episodes of the season have already streamed and while we know that there are ten more episodes this season, there is no official premiere date for them. Our sentiment right now is that we’re going to see them at some point in 2024, mostly because Hulu is going to want to space things out here. That helps, of course, to ensure that people stay subscribed.

As for what sort of stories you are going to see in the second half, there are not a lot of details out there as of yet. With that being said, though, it’s hard to imagine that the show is going to radically alter or change what it’s been through the first half. The writing will stay current and satirical, and everyone should at least have a few moments to shine over the course of it. Isn’t this what we want at the end of the day?

Above all else, let’s just continue to hope that the second part of this season lives up to the hype.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Futurama season 11 on Hulu?

