Magnum PI season 5: A new behind-the-scenes cast chat

As we prepare to see the return of Magnum PI season 5 on NBC this Wednesday, why not discuss something more featuring the cast?

We recognize that one of the reasons why we’ve come to know and love this show so much are some of the people we’ve seen time and time again over the years. That, of course, includes the likes of Magnum and Higgins, let alone everyone else who is within the ensemble as well.

For the sake of this article, why not share something more when it comes to Stephen Hill and Amy Hill? If you head over to the link here, you can see a behind-the-scenes video courtesy of the network where the two discuss working together. This is a fun, lighthearted little take on life in Hawaii and the experiences that they have shooting scenes together. Above all else, we view it as an additional reminder of all the camaraderie that exists between people on set. Some of it is due to the show being on for so long, and another part is likely just due to the fact that they have a lot of chances to bond thanks to this being season 5.

Also, we do think that being on Hawaii allows for more of a tight-knit Ohana. That matters a lot. (The aforementioned video was recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

As for what’s ahead for these characters…

We know that for Amy’s Kumu, she will have a big story within the first few episodes of season 5B. Meanwhile, you’re going to have a chance to see an especially emotional arc for TC following his near-death experience earlier this year. Is he going to be able to recover? Some of his injuries are pretty severe, and that is something that could end up taking a massive toll on him physically and mentally.

Related – Why are we still hopeful over the future of Magnum PI beyond season 5?

What do you most want to see from the rest of the Magnum PI cast moving into the second part of season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







