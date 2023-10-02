Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 10 video: Confess!

In just a handful of hours we are officially going to have a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 10. Are you ready for what could prove to be the most shocking story we’ve seen in quite some time? We know that this is a series that likes its twists and turns, and we tend to assume that more are coming with opening night right around the corner.

So what will some of these twists really look like? Well, let’s just say that this is where the latest sneak preview here starts to come more into play…

If you head over to the Evening Standard right now, you can see a tease for this upcoming episode that really puts the onus on one thing above all else: Whether or not we’re going to see a confession by Donna for the murder of Ben. (Or, at the very least, the poisoning.) While this preview proves that Loretta is no longer behind bars, they still don’t have a way to fully show that the trio has the responsible party nailed down for the crime.

What better for Charles, Mabel, and Oliver to do than come up with some sort of super-elaborate plan to expose the real killer? Just to add to the drama, this is also happening on the opening night of Death Rattle Dazzle. Shouldn’t Martin Short’s character be doing something more to try and reduce his stress, given the recent heart attack? Probably, but Only Murders in the Building is clearly the sort of show that has no real interest in slowing things down at the moment. This probably is not all that much of a surprise, but still.

