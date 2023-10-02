When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10: Governor Lucas?

We knew entering When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10 that we were going to see Lucas come up with some sort of plan. After all, he needed to find a way to ensure that everyone in Hope Valley was protected from the likes of Montague — and, as it turns out, the Governor.

So what exactly is he up to? Well, judging from that negotiation that we saw at the end of the installment, we tend to think that he’s figuring out a way to sneak into an arrangement and destroy them from the inside out. Also, Elizabeth seems to be in on it to a certain extent.

Ultimately, Chris McNally’s character realized early on that the Governor could try to use eminent domain to seize the land regardless of what was in the deed. He got the politician to strike a “deal” and from there, he used that information against him. He delivered a speech at the ball to encourage the crowd to “make their voices” heard — yet, isn’t there still an issue? There has to be an alternative here, right? At this point, it feels rather inevitable that Lucas is going to run for Governor — who better to actually save the town than a man like him?

As we move forward, we do think that Lucas is going to have to figure things out here — just as Elizabeth is going to face a number of major decisions of his own. Does she want to move out of Hope Valley to pursue another career? We could be setting the stage for a story here that changes the entire course of the show. After all, Elizabeth has said that she never wants to leave Hope Valley.

A lot was said about the “greater good” in this episode — but we know that it also exists for some on an individual basis.

