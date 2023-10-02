Entering tonight’s When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10 on Hallmark Channel, there were questions about Elizabeth and Nathan. Why is that? Blame Henry, and that conversation that he had with Erin Krakow’s character at the end of this past episode. Are there feelings there between her and the Mountie?

Well, Elizabeth completely shut down the possibility during her conversation with Henry, making it clear that he was mistaken. That led to a lot of theorizing online that either she was in denial, or we were looking at a situation here in which Elizabeth was projecting her grief over losing Jack onto the life-or-death situation Nathan seemed to be in during a part of episode 9.

As tonight’s episode started, we prepared to figure out the truth … and we did still have questions after an exchange between Elizabeth and the Mountie in the early going. Nathan was set to receive a major award and she wished him luck, but was that really all it was? Well, a conversation between Rosemary and Elizabeth was another reason to have some pause. Elizabeth chalked it up, at least at the moment, to some stress she was feeling amidst everything that was going on with the town and the water supply.

Then, it was actually Nathan who saw her in her wedding dress — which she wasn’t that big of a fan of in its current form. This moment may raise questions but ultimately, there’s a bigger one that must be examined here.

What does Elizabeth really want?

We don’t think it is so simple as Nathan or Lucas. Instead, it is about a quiet life in Hope Valley versus a big move, in the event that Lucas runs for Governor and wins. These are all informing factors in what she could want as we get closer to the end of this story…

While we don’t think Elizabeth is 100% in love with Nathan at the moment, there’s a lot on her mind. This will be examined through the end of the season.

