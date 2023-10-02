Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date: October hopes

Now that we are in the month of October, what can we hope for when it comes to a Mayor of Kingstown season 3? Well, there is a lot to look forward to here!

First and foremost, it is important to remember the following here first and foremost: The show is 100% coming back for more. Not too long ago the official renewal news came out, and of course there is a good bit rejoicing that goes along with that. Another box has been checked off and with that, we now just have to sit back and see how the story develops.

If there is any one thing that we could potentially look forward to cover the next few weeks, it is simply something when it comes to the writing process. Due to the WGA strike now being done, showrunner Hugh Dillon can begin work more in earnest on some of the scripts. Jeremy Renner has been working to recover from his near-fatal accident for most of the year and in due time, we do tend to think that he is going to be heading back to work. The SAG-AFTRA strike still needs to be over before we can even start to think about a production timeline here!

For all of the different reasons outlined above, it continues to be unlikely that we’re going to get a proper Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date this month. Personally, we do tend to think we will be lucky if we end up learning anything substantial before we get to the end of the year. Odds are, we won’t hear too much of anything official until production actually gets going.

Let’s just put it this way — if you are Paramount+, it doesn’t make sense to hype up a premiere date for new episodes until you know for sure that you can deliver the episodes on time!

