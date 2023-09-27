Dianne Wiest leaving Mayor of Kingstown, Mariam after season 2

While we know that there is a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 coming to Paramount+ at some point down the road, here is where the bad news comes in. When the show does eventually return, it is going to have to do so without one of its more well-known cast members.

According to a report from Deadline, Dianne Wiest will not be a part of the third season of the drama. This probably won’t be a huge surprise to some people, given that Marian McLusky was shot during the season 2 finale. Still, we know that a lot of characters cast be brought back from near-death situations … we didn’t want to rule anything out before the news was official.

The site claims that the departure of Wiest is creatively driven, so this was a decision based on part on what happened in the past. With the WGA strike now over it does make sense that this is when we would find something out and over the course of the next several weeks, it is our hope that even more details are going to start rolling out here and there.

The most important thing about the third season of the Taylor Sheridan – Hugh Dillon series is that Jeremy Renner is going to be coming back as Mike. After a near-fatal accident over this past holiday season, we’ve long understood that he would need a substantial period of time in order to recover. His recovery has long been the most important thing here, and we are happy that it seems as though he will be getting back to work at some point.

Still, it is hard to have anything when it comes to specific shooting dates while the SAG-AFTRA strike continues. Hopefully, the actors do get a fair deal soon so production can begin either at the end of this year or in early 2024.

