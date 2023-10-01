Van der Valk season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A shocking finale

As you prepare to see Van der Valk season 3 episode 6 on PBS next week, are you ready for what lies ahead? This is the big finale!

Well, if there is one thing we can say at the moment about this story, it is simply this: We’re primed to get something pretty darn emotional. The entire case has from the start been about strange circumstances and surprises, so don’t be altogether shocked if we see some other jaw-droppers before the end.

Also, could there be a little bit of romance sprinkled in here? For the time being, this is at least something to consider! It is 100% a big thing we’re excited to see.

To learn a little bit more about the future, go ahead and check out the Van der Valk season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

As the investigation continues into an occult-related death, Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past before unearthing a deep-seated tale of medical negligence and personal revenge. Meanwhile, will Van der Valk get his Happy Ever After with Lena?

Is this the end of the overall story?

Don’t count on it for now and rather than be worried about the future, just enjoy what is ahead of you in the present. We know that for us, it’s pretty darn easy to be psyched about what we’ve had a chance to see and it’s certainly our hope that the important cases keep on coming.

Also, we really hope that moving forward, there are some other unique ways to see Amsterdam. We know that for us as a viewer, this is one of the things that stands out the most about Van der Valk — this is not an environment that we’re used to seeing all that much within the world of TV.

