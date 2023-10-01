The Simpsons season 35 episode 2 spoilers: After the premiere…

After the premiere today on Fox, do you want to get more of The Simpsons season 35 episode 2? There is a lot of good stuff coming! For now, the issue is waiting a little while in order to see it.

First and foremost, let’s note that “A Mid-Childhood Night’s Dream” is the title for this installment, which is slated for October 8. Because The Simpsons had some episodes banked in advance of the WGA strike, it has not been subject o the same sort of immediate delays as some live-action staples that are out there. This storyline is going to revolve Marge facing a pretty significant issue, albeit one that most parents do not have until later on in life.

If you do want to get a few more specifics now moving into the future, go ahead and check out the full The Simpsons season 35 episode 2 synopsis below:

Marge feels an overwhelming dread of the empty nest in the all-new “A Mid-Childhood Night’s Dream” episode of The Simpsons airing Sunday, Oct. 8 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3416) (TV-PG D, L, V)

By the end of this episode, we do hope that Marge feels a little bit better … and won’t she? The important thing to remember here is that this is the sort of show that does still want you to laugh, and also come up with a few interesting twists on things that you have seen in the past. We know that it can be hard with a show that is more than three decades into its run, but they are still finding a way in order to properly figure things out.

Of course, we know that there is a lot to look forward to through the rest of the season, including some other big-name guest stars! We can already tell you that within this particular episode, you will have aa chance to see Scandal star Kerry Washington make an appearance.

