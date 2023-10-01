Yellowstone season 1 episode 6, 7 preview: Tension mounts

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see not just Yellowstone season 1 episode 6, but also episode 7 at the same time. Want to know more? Well, these two episodes are titled “The Remembering” and “A Monster is Among Us,” and there is a LOT of big stuff coming up throughout here.

Let’s just put it this way for viewers out there who are new to the show: We are at a spot now where we know the story and some of the main players. We understand their personalities and because of that, the door is all the more open to take things to the next level.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

If you do want to learn a little bit more, go ahead and check out the synopses for Yellowstone season 1 episodes 6 and 7 below:

Season 1 episode 6, “The Remembering” – A new partnership threatens John and the Yellowstone. Jamie ramps up his political campaign, and Rip confronts Kayce about cleaning up his messes.

Season 1 episode 7, “A Monster is Among Us” – Rip stumbles upon a dangerous and dire situation; a plan is set in motion designed to squeeze John Dutton and threaten his way of life; Monica begins a tough recovery.

What is happening when it comes to season 5?

For those who are curious, with the WGA strike over Taylor Sheridan can now work more on the second and final batch of episodes slated to air at some point (hopefully) in 2025. Filming cannot start, however, until we get to the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which 100% remains ongoing. Our hope is that there will be a resolution to that by the end of this month, but we may need to exercise some patience.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including some other updates when it comes to season 5

If you are watching Yellowstone for the first time, what are you thinking so far?

Are you going to check out the rest in some form? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







