Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: October hopes

Are we going to have a chance to get some more news on Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 over October? We certainly want it! However, does that mean we’ll get it? That’s where things do start to get a little bit complicated, and for many reasons.

First and foremost, we should celebrate the fact that the writers finally have a fair deal and the WGA strike is over! However, that does not mean that Taylor Sheridan will have the remainder of the scripts ready for the series immediately — or, that production will be able to start as soon as he does! Remember for a moment here that the SAG-AFTRA remains ongoing and even when it is over, there are other considerations when it comes to actor schedules and filming conditions that you have to think about.

What we are trying to say here is pretty simple: It is pretty unrealistic to think that we’re going to be seeing Yellowstone back on the air later this year, or that we’re going to get some sort of big return-date announcement in October. The reality remains that Paramount Network is not going to say too much until they actually lock down a specific schedule for production; for now, it feels like the absolute earliest the series could return is in the spring.

In general, though, there are so many different details that we do need some more information on at the moment, including the oh-so-simple fact that we can’t even say for sure how many more episodes we’re going to get. Season 5 was not originally planned to be the final chapter for the modern-day Western, but that has since changed. It feels like a no-brainer that Paramount is going to give Sheridan however long he needs to finish this season before moving on to the already announced spin-off.

