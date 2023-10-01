Is The Winter King new tonight on MGM+? Want lies ahead…

Is The Winter King new tonight over on MGM+? Are we going to have chances to get some more news on the story?

We certainly understand at this point if you are excited to get more of this show’s take on Arthurian legend. Why wouldn’t you? The Winter King has a great cast, and its structure really allows for an opportunity to get to know so many of these characters better. Because a lot of takes on this story as of late have been feature films rather than TV shows, they have not had either the time or the depth to do what this series is trying to.

Now, we unfortunately do have to share the bad news that there is no new installment today. What’s happening instead? Well, the folks over at MGM+ are taking advantage of this opportunity to ensure that people catch up on old episodes and get prepared for the second half — which is absolutely going to be full of twists, turns, and all sorts of exciting stuff. In other words, you are going to want to keep watching!

Now, if you do want to see what awaits Iain De Caestecker and the rest of the cast, check out the full The Winter King season 1 episode 6 synopsis below. It may not be substantial, but it serves as a great reminder that a super-memorable face is going to be appearing soon:

Arthur and the tribe kings enter peace talks; Arthur meets Guinevere, Ceinwyn’s lady-in-waiting, while traveling.

Are we going to be seeing more beyond this season?

For the time being, nothing has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to the show’s future. We are going to do our part to be hopeful, mostly because there’s a lot more story to tell. If you love what you’ve seen to date, our advice is to simply keep watching!

(Photo: MGM+.)

