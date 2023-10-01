The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4: A split-up

Following the events of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4 on AMC, have we reached an important split?

Well, let’s just put it this way: We remain very-much surprised by the fact that Daryl and Isabelle have seemingly gone their separate ways for now. Do we understand the reasoning that the show gave us? Sure, with the explanation being that the two have gone their separate ways so that Isabelle can help facilitate a safer passage for both Norman Reedus’ character as well as Laurent.

With this being said, though, we do wonder as to whether or not we’re in a situation here where this was necessary at all. It feels like the writers wanted to find a way to insert more drama for multiple characters and we do understand that. However, at the same time, so much of the appeal of the show so far has been watching these two together! We do think that Isabelle cares about Daryl, though you can argue as to whether or not there is something romantic there.

Given that there are only two episodes left…

You can make the argument that the two characters are not going to be apart for that long a period of time. We also wonder what Isabelle is going to do when it comes to Quinn. Sure, we are aware that the two have a history, but where they are in the present matters more so than anything else! This is really the story you can expect to see play out moving forward, and we would say to prepare for a wide array of unexpected twists and turns.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

