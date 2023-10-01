Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/1?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that this is a question that viewers have been asking for months, desperate to see the late-night host back on the air. However, that has been impossible through the duration of the WGA strike.

Without further ado, though, we are happy to share some good news now: The writers have received the fair deal that they deserve and with that, the show is back tonight! Now, what exactly we are going to get here remains a mystery. The entire team is operating on a somewhat-short week, and we tend to think that some of those longer, thoroughly-researched main segments likely take more than just a few days to put together.

Honestly, a part of what makes this edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver so exciting is the great unknown, and not being all that certain of what we’re going to get or beyond that, just how we are going to get it. Our personal hope is mostly just that this episode presents an opportunity to catch up on some current events, get some jabs in at the AMPTP for the writers’ strike, and also just have a laugh again with one of the best hosts on TV.

We know that John has tried to stay busy during the strike, both in terms of being a presence at pickets while also doing some stand-up gigs and also taking part in the Strike Force Five podcast alongside some of the other hosts in late-night. Ironically, right when the pod was starting to hit its stride, everyone is now getting a chance to go back to work.

We will have a little more insight on what the show does a little bit later tonight and honestly, we are pretty darn psyched to see it all play out.

