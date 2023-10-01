NCIS season 21 premiere date: Our hopes for October

We know that we are going to be seeing NCIS season 21 coming onto CBS at some point next year, and it is truly a matter of when.

Is there at least a chance that we could learn the premiere date over the course of this month? We’re already set to admit that we’re not going to get a lot of other details, mostly because filming will most likely not start until at least November, if not later than that. Unfortunately, it is for the same reason that any sort of premiere-date announcement is equally unlikely.

If we were to dive into all of this any further, we would say that the reason for the skepticism on the subject is actually pretty darn clear: The SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing and as long as that is the case, it is going to be hard for the series to be back for anything more. A certain amount of patience is going to be required as we get from point A to point B. Actors deserve a fair deal, and while we are optimistic that one will be done by end of month, we don’t want to make any real assumptions.

If you are CBS, you are probably not going to reveal a premiere date for NCIS or any other scripted show until you know for sure when the cast is going to be back on set. At that point, you can have a little bit more confidence in etching something in stone. We don’t expect any change to a timeslot, and our hope is that at the latest, the series will be back in February.

What can you expect?

At this point, the first order of business is rather clear in trying to figure out a way to offer up some closure in the story of Nick Torres. We are talking here about someone who was seemingly about to kill a man tied to his family’s past. Is anyone going to be able to talk him out of it? For now, that is the question that you have to wonder about.

Beyond this, we do think there will be a tribute to the late, great David McCallum in the early going. There really has to be considering what he meant to the show.

When do you think we will see NCIS season 21 arrive on CBS?

