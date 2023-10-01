American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3: Current run time

As we get prepared for American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3 on FX, are you going to get another standard, hour-long story?

We recognize that with a lot of shows, this feels like an easy question to answer and is basically a no-brainer. However, this is where we remind you that we are not talking about a typical story here at all. We’ve seen enough to know that this franchise can have episodes that fluctuate all over the place, even if that’s not something that we have seen that much from this interation.

When it comes to Wednesday night, we can tell you that everything is once again the same. American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3 (titled “When the Bough Breaks”) is currently scheduled to run for just one hours with commercials. If that does change, we will be back to share more information on it!

Interested in learning more on the story? Then you can see the synopsis if you haven’t already:

As Anna and Dex settle into their Hamptons sanctuary, the comfort begins to fade. Her circle of trust is slowly shrinking, and doubt creeps into Anna’s head – could the evil be right under her…

The largest question that we could see a lot of people thinking about, at least right now, is when we’re going to learn for sure that someone is working against Anna. We 100% don’t think that she is just “crazy” and that is the whole story here, knowing that this is a show that prides itself on a number of twists. We wouldn’t be shocked at all if there are actually a few different people all collectively making the character think that she is losing it … but what is their endgame here? Is it a little bit more than it seems?

Is that a reference to the basement, which was just entered by the bodyguard on this past episode? We of course wonder 100%…

