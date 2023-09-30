American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3: A Coven crossover?

As we get prepared to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3 over on FX, why not discuss crossover theories?

The first thing that we should note here is that technically, what sets this season of the franchise apart is that it is based on the book Delicate Condition. However, that doesn’t mean that it is going to follow the notes of the source material from start to finish. There could be a few different twists sprinkled in throughout … plus a few more signatures of the show itself. That includes some possible crossovers to past seasons.

Let’s just throw a couple of things out here at this point. Take, for starters, the fact that there was some mysterious laughing coming from the basement during episode 2 — did it feel like witches’ laughing to anyone else? Also, remember that in the promo for episode 3, we saw that doll of Anna’s past role treated as though it was voodoo — doesn’t that remind some of you of an entirely different show in this universe? Well, that has to be thought of as intentional. The Coven Easter eggs feel fairly obvious and we know already that this is one of the most popular seasons in the history of the franchise.

Typically, a crossover between Coven and American Horror Story: Delicate would be especially weird given that Emma Roberts has a prominent role in both seasons — but stranger things have happened on this show. Based on the fact that we’ve seen everything from aliens to zombie-like creatures to whatever Roanoke was over the years, we don’t think we can rule anything out at this point. It also certainly doesn’t feel like Anna is going crazy and there is some sort of force out to keep her from having a baby — is it the byproduct of witchcraft? We wouldn’t rule that out.

What do you think is going to happen moving into American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3?

Do you think there is a crossover happening here between this season and another? Share right now in the attached comments! We will have more updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

