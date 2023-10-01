When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10: Lucas’ big choice

As we get set to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10 arrive on hallmark Channel in a matter of hours, how big will it be for one Lucas Bouchard? At the moment, it feels like we have a somewhat-clear answer.

After all, consider the dire straits that Hope Valley is in heading into the story tonight. The character will be seeing what is happening around him with the water shortage in addition to what is going on when it comes to Union City Holdings. He will realize that there is some big-city business that is threatening their way of life, and he loves the town and wants to see it flourish. Given that he is one of the most business-minded people who exists in the community, he does seem more capable of taking on this problem than just about anyone.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the question: What will he do to make it better? There are already clues in upcoming synopses that Chris McNally’s character will be running for office, but will he go so far as to try and replace the current Governor? Or, is he simply going to take on a slightly different position to try and turn things around?

One of the hardest things about this season’s main story is that the entire situation that Hope Valley is in stems from a benevolent act of Bill selling his land. He had no idea that something was going to happen in the way that it did! Nobody knew that Montague was involved in all of this, either.

Because of the situation that we’re now in, we do have to sit back and see if Lucas can throw some metaphorical Hail Mary here to turn everything around; here’s to hope for a pleasant ending at some point!

