Billions season 7 episode 9 promo: A mutiny against Mike Prince?

Do you want to learn a little more about Billions season 7 episode 9? Well, we know there is a lot to be excited for … but also plenty of reasons for fear! We are going to be in the midst of a pretty chaotic story moving forward and we are pretty darn excited to see where it leads.

Take, for starters, the chance that Mike Prince could lose whatever else he has amidst his run for President. We know that he is an extremely smart guy and nothing has changed in that department. Sure, he’s got resources … but does he have people? That’s always been one of his weaknesses, and we’re potentially on the verge of seeing things around him crumble. Or, at least that is what we believe. He’s always been able to fight off trouble before, but can he really do it again?

Based on the promo (click here), one of the interesting things about the story coming up here is a potential team-up that could be coming between Wendy and Chuck. After all, both of them seem to be well-aware of the fact that Prince is someone to be stopped; they may not always agree on much, but there could be something quite nostalgic about them being back in one another’s corner here again.

As for those of you who miss Bobby Axelrod and want to see more of him, we get it — especially since Showtime promised six episodes of the character in advance of the final episode. While Damian Lewis may not be in the promo for episode 9, we do tend to think that he is going to be pretty darn involved in the endgame. With that, there is a lot that you should prepare for here and we would advise you to get ready.

Let’s just hope that Billions sticks the landing. This has been a long run and we know how difficult a thing that is to do a lot of the time.

