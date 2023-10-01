Boiling Point season 1 episode 2 air date, more details

After the premiere today on BBC One, do you want to get some more information now about Boiling Point season 1 episode 2, including an air date?

Well, we should actually start things off by giving a primer as to what this new series actually is. It is a follow-up to the film of the same name, and while we think you can probably view it independently of everything else, it always helps to have that sort of advance knowledge in advance. The logline for the season should help to fill in the cracks.

Eight months after her mentor Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) suffered a heart attack, head chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) is battling to forge a name for new Dalston restaurant Point North alongside her old kitchen crew. We follow the team as the stresses of keeping the restaurant running bear down on them amidst a hospitality industry in crisis. With the pressure to draw in new, hungry customers and the financial squeeze to keep the business profitable, the team must find a way to manage their complicated personal lives whilst creating quality food day in, day out.

Now, let’s get to the air date: Next Sunday at the same time. We know that BBC One has done a thing lately where they have aired a premiere and episode 2 over the course of two nights, but that’s not happening with Boiling Point. This is a little more of a pure once-and-week structure; they may think they already have some viewers on board because of the original show.

With the plan to secure investment having failed spectacularly, Carly and Liam are scrambling to cut costs. Liam has made an executive decision to change suppliers, and global supply chain issues across the industry are causing nightmares in the kitchen. The pressure is on for the chefs to keep producing perfect food despite being a man down without Freeman. Carly is feeling especially stretched because her relationship with her mum is fraught.

(Photo: BBC One.)

