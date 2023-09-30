The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 8 preview: The big finale!

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 8 arrive on Prime Video. With that, what exactly can you expect?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that if you are looking for a lot of action sequences, this installment could be you. It could be, for starters, the greatest expression of Rand’s power that we’ve seen so far. The aforementioned Amazon streaming service has released a teaser for subscribers, and we do think the stage is set for a showdown between the aforementioned character and the Seanchan. Sure, you can think of this as a rescue mission, but isn’t there a lot more going on here?

Meanwhile, go ahead and also prepare yourself for a key conversation between Moiraine and Lan that could lead to some secrets being revealed. We do think that the past remains important at the end of the season … at least so long as the present is not ignored at the same time.

So how much is the finale for The Wheel of Time going to set the stage for season 3? Let’s just say that it wouldn’t come as a shock if there is a big cliffhanger. We know that a season 3 is coming based on the Robert Jordan books, and we’re sure that there’s a lot that has been saved for that. We just hope that the second season has still generated some solid viewership, given that it feels somewhat under-the-radar and has faced some challenges since the cast cannot actively promote during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

We certainly are excited now for whatever the future may hold, given that it has felt as though The Wheel of Time has truly found its voice more than ever in season 2. Let’s just hope for more momentum from here on out!

