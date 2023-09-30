The Rookie: Feds season 2: The last renewal mystery?

We are getting into the month of October tomorrow and yet, questions still remain about The Rookie: Feds season 2.

Are we getting more of the spin-off over on ABC? Here’s the thing — technically, the network has longer to figure this out due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, they also need to figure it out soon given that the writers’ strike just ended and it would be valuable to get some scripts ready in advance. They just canceled the comedy Home Economics and yet, they haven’t figured things out here. Feds is now the last show from the 2022-23 season whose fate is still in some element of limbo.

The biggest reason to bring it back for at least one more season is lineup continuity. The Rookie: Feds fared better when it was on after the flagship series and prior to the start of Will Trent. If there is a way to capture some of that momentum again, then there is definitely a case that the series can stick around for at least another year. The only reason not to do this is if you want to move up Will Trent an hour and use that 10:00 p.m. timeslot for a new show. You can argue that Feds has a lower ceiling because its viewers are likely watching The Rookie proper and won’t dive into it otherwise. Shows like this also cost a good bit of money.

For most of the WGA strike, it really felt like we were wondering around in an abyss when it came to when we would get answers about this show in particular. However, it does feel like we are entering a point where that is about to change. Personally, we’d consider it a surprise if we went that much longer without figuring things out here. What would the point be?

If The Rookie: Feds does end up coming back, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that it is worth the wait.

(Photo: ABC.)

