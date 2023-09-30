Dancing with the Stars 32: The most likely final four

Even though we are only one episode into Dancing with the Stars season 32, do we already know the likely top four?

Now, we will admit that there is a certain part of saying this that could make the season be pretty predicable. Are there going to be good dancers who go home too early? Probably, and there could be not-so-great dancers who stay longer than they should. Yet, for the time being, we do have a sense of the people to watch out for — at least for now.

Ariana Madix – The first cast member announced and one of the most famous in 2023 amidst “Scandoval.” She also had a really strong routine to start of the season!

Charity Lawson – Just remember the long history of Bachelor Nation contestants (especially women) doing really well. She will have a big voting block, and she already proved to be a good performer.

Jason Mraz – He’s got a huge fan base out there thanks to his music, one of the best pros in Daniella, and he was surprisingly good straight out of the gate. He is easily the most accomplished of the guys this season.

Lele Pons – Don’t be shocked if she proves herself to be the most accomplished dancer of anyone on the season — she also has a pretty huge campaign engine backing her including her fans plus a ton of other YouTubers.

Who else to watch out for

Well, Harry Jowsey has a big social-media audience and he’s likely going to get a lot better than he was on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Alyson Hannigan is arguably one of the most-famous TV stars the show has had in a good while due to How I Met Your Father and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

For now, we’ll see where the rest of the competition goes — we’re just pretty stoked with where things are one episode in.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

