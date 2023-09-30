Chicago PD season 11: Are the writers back at work?

In the event you did not know already, over the past few days some encouraging news came out when it comes to Chicago PD season 11 — the writers’ strike is over! The WGA finally has the deal they deserve and with that, the wheels are more in motion to get us new episodes of some of the shows that we crave so much.

So now that we’ve said that, is the creative team already back at work getting together new episodes? This is absolutely a fun thing to think about … but that does not mean that it is happening as of yet.

Based on a lot of reports that we have seen already, writers’ rooms for a number of shows will be kicking off within the next two weeks. We have yet to hear anything specific about Chicago PD or One Chicago as a whole, but it would make sense that by mid-October, they will be back trying to get things together for the next batch of episodes. After all, we are of the belief that NBC and the producers would like to see production kick off before the end of the year, and having some episodes ready for filming is the first major step in that direction.

Now that we’ve said that, there is obviously still some stuff that needs to be done when it comes to resolving the SAG-AFTRA strike. While writers get back to work, the actors’ union will negotiate with the AMPTP on getting their own fair deal. If that happens within the next few weeks, we’ll start to be all the more encouraged about season 11 premiering in February for a 10-13 episode season.

The biggest question that the show needs to address

What is going to happen next when it comes to Ruzek? That is clearly the biggest cliffhanger we’ve since the one pertaining to Burgess’ fate, and the show loves to put us in this oh-so-tricky position.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 11 on NBC?

When do you think the show will be back? Share right now in the comments, and come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

