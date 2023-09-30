Fire Country season 2: Are the writers back at work?

Are we inching ever closer to the start of Fire Country season 2 production? It sure seems that way, at least based on some of what we’re hearing now.

There’s no real need for a lot of lead-up, so let’s just get right to it. According to a report from Deadline, the Max Thieriot series will open up the writers’ room for the new season next week! This comes on the heels of the WGA strike officially ending a matter of days ago, and it signals further that there is a desire for everyone to get back to work.

Over the course of the next several weeks, a lot of the super-talented creatives behind the show will do their best to prepare the story, which most likely will include resolving that big, Bode-centric cliffhanger that we had at the end of season 1. Is he going to find a way out of prison now? If so, it will not be easy at all. We don’t expect resolution in the premiere, but who knows? This show could surprise us.

Now, even when a handful of scripts are together, there is clearly another hurdle that needs to be jumped over: Resolving the SAG-AFTRA strike. Talks for that are slated to begin next week, as well, and the hope is that the actors and the streamers / studios will have a deal by the end of October. We know that there is a sense of urgency here, but we don’t want to assume that it will be done quickly. Actors deserve a fair deal, and we know that this does sometimes take a while. It certainly did for the WGA, but they ended up with what is the best contract they’ve had in a rather long time that sets them up for a more stable future — especially in the streaming era.

For now, we continue to hope that Fire Country season 2 could be back around February.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including other details about the future

What are you most excited to see at this point on Fire Country season 2 when it premieres?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments below!

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







