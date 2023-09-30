American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3: Big Adeline twist?

As we do continue to prepare ourselves for American Horror Story: Delicate episode 3 on FX this coming Wednesday, we have to keep wondering about Adeline. Is she really gone, or is she at the center of one of the show’s most shocking twists?

Let’s just go ahead and put it this way — we do think that the creative team behind this season wants you to be thinking about all of this stuff. To be specific, we think the whole goal here was to make everyone as confused as humanly possible. Things are just often more fun when that is the case, right? The only thing that we feel 100% confident about, at least for the time being, is the idea that Anna is not just making up all of this stuff. More than likely, there is a lot more going on with some of the people around her … including Kim Kardashian’s character of Siobhan.

Here is where we’re willing to get crazy for a moment here — is there a chance that Siobhan is an old friend of Adeline’s out for revenge? Or, is there a chance that Siobhan herself has some supernatural shape-shifting powers? Is Siobhan really a ghost?

The biggest thing to remember here is that Kardashian is such a huge name and odds are, they got her on board the show with a meaty role with a lot of twists. Sure, we understand that her list of acting credits is small, but she is bringing people to the franchise who do not usually watch. Two episodes in, we still think something is awry with her, especially when it comes to that “B12” that she gave Anna. Also, why in the world would Anna not question that? There’s clearly a lot of trust here, almost to the point where it is dangerous.

Jessica BunBun

