Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We don’t think that it is some major jaw-dropper to say that we are hoping to get more of the series and soon. The big question here remains just when there will be a chance to see that happen.

Today, let’s just say that we’ve got some good and bad news. Where should we start? Well, the sad part of things is that there is no new episode tonight, and nor will there be for the rest of the fall. However, the good news is that the WGA strike is over and as a result of that, the writers can work on scripts for the new season. This is the first substantial step in the right direction we’ve had on this front in months; the writers now have a fair deal, and that gives them job security. It also opens the door for a 10-13 episode Blue Bloods season 14, provided that the actors of SAG_AFTRA also receive a fair offer within the coming days.

For those who don’t know, CBS is going to be spending the next several weeks doing a Friday countdown of some of viewers’ favorite episodes. Tonight, you are going to see a repeat of one of those in particular in “Be Smart or Be Dead” from a couple of years ago. If you want a refresher about it, check out the synopsis below:

Frank causes family tension when he assigns Jamie to guard Danny after a hit is put on him, and when Frank tries to stop his cop grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), from seeking revenge after he’s attacked. Also, Eddie gets a hostile new partner, and Erin’s moral character is attacked by the defense when she tries an old murder case related to her boss.

Given that there are going to be more of these episodes in the weeks ahead, we will do our best to keep you updated as time goes on.

