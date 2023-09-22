Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? A September 22 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Is there more that is worth exploring here in the relatively near future? No doubt, it is a long wait…

First things first, let’s go ahead and get some bad news out of the way here: There is no installment of the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series tonight. We know that this is typically the time in which shows tend to come back with new episodes but, unfortunately, not all that much is being said right now on this subject.

Why keep us waiting? Well, the simplest answer that we can give to that right now is rather simple: This is all a wait-and-see approach while the WGA strike continues. Our hope remains that we are going to be at the end of this before too long, as the writers seem to be getting close to a fair deal. If that happens, then we’re at a point where scripts can start to be written while the SAG-AFTRA strike is worked out.

Now, in the end, the most important thing remains that all of the creative talent gets the time they need to perfect these stories even when the strikes are over. This is not something that could or should be rushed, since the #1 priority has to be making sure that the quality is there. Blue Bloods is a show that exists mostly for a lot of people out there as a source of TV comfort food, and we’re not too sure that you want to do anything that deviates from this all that much.

The earliest we could see it back

At the moment, it is either late January or February, but the latter is probably more likely. An episode count between 10 and 13 still seems possible, but everything is going to need to get into gear in the relatively near future.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

