Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: Our hopes for fall

Are we going to get some more news on Blue Bloods season 14 over the course of the fall? Obviously, it goes without saying we want it.

With that being said, we also do tend to think that a lot of other people at CBS want it at the same exact time. How can they not, when you consider the show’s ratings? The big issue at the moment is rather clear, and it is tied to the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing. If the network really wants to get the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series on the air as soon as possible, the best thing that they can do is work to help get writers and actors a fair deal.

(We should note that the WGA are in negotiations today to try and finalize a new agreement with the studios and streamers, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.)

Despite all of the long delays and the frustrations as of late, we do feel reasonably hopeful over the fact that you will be able to see Blue Bloods back at some point in February or March. If that happens, we feel confident that a specific premiere date is going to be revealed before the end of the fall. After all, that is the best way to ensure that the network can set the stage for what lies ahead, and also try to give viewers something specific to look forward to. We do tend to think that a lot of people need that.

So when could filming start off for the new season?

If the strikes get resolved over the next couple of weeks, there is at least a chance we could see the cameras starting to roll in December. That means that we could get a couple of episodes filmed before the holidays.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

